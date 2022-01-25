Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 77 Between DEL vs PUN at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST:Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, PKL Today Match Latest Updates

Here is the Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Guru Tips and HAR vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction, HAR vs TEL Fantasy Kabaddi Prediction Kabaddi game, HAR vs TEL Probable 7 Pro Kabbadi League, PKL – Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kabaddi Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS Pro Kabaddi PKL Today, Highlights Match Latest Updates

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans, Match 77, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 25th January Also Read - TEL vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Vivo Pro Kabaddi Match 18: Captain, Playing 7s, Fantasy Picks- Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers, Team News For Today's Kabaddi Match at Sheraton Grand Whitefield at 8:30 PM IST December 28 Tuesday

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: January 25, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

HAR vs TEL Dream11 Team

Jaideep Kuldeep, Surender Nada, Surinder Singh, Akash Choudhary, Mohit, Vikas Khandola, Vinay.

Captain: Jaideep Kuldeep | Vice-Captain: Vikas Khandola.

HAR vs TEL Predicted Playing 7

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit.

Telugu Titans: Ankit Beniwal, Rakesh Gowda, Akash Choudhary, Adarsh T, Prince D, Surender Singh, Sandeep Kandola.