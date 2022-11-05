HAR vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 61 Between Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex at 9:30 PM IST November 5 Sat
Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between HAR vs UP. Also Check Haryana Steelers Dream 11 Team Player List, UP Yoddhas Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.
Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi
Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 61 Between HAR vs UP at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 9:30 PM IST: Unbeaten in their last three matches, Haryana Steelers will be looking to keep things that way when they face U.P. Yoddhas. The Steelers have one tie, four wins and just as many losses from their nine matches this season. They will be hoping that their main raiders Meetu Sharma and Manjeet are on song against a formidable Yoddhas defensive unit. U.P. Yoddhas’ inconsistent start to the season continued after a loss to Puneri Paltan last night. They have won four games and lost five so far in Season 9. To get the better of Haryana Steelers, the Yoddhas will need their best raiders this season Surender Gill (94 raid points) and Pardeep Narwal (84 raid points) to be at their best. Haryana Steelers and U.P. Yoddhas have squared off six times. The Steelers have three wins and Yoddhas have two wins from these contests, while one match between the teams ended in a tie.
Also Read:
- TAM vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 60 Between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST Nov 5 Sat
- GUJ vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 59 Between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 7:30 PM IST Nov 5 Sat
- ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's England vs Sri Lanka T20 WC Match at Sydney Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST November 5 Sat
Match: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas, Match 61, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, November 5.
Match Toss: 9:25 PM IST.
Date and Time: 9:30 PM IST.
Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex
HAR vs UP Dream11 Team
Sumit and Jaideep Kuldeep, Ashu Singh and Amirhossein Bastami, Manjeet, Pardeep Narwal and Rakesh Narwal.
Captain: Pardeep Narwal, Vice-Captain: Jaideep Kuldeep.
HAR vs UP Predicted Playing 7
Haryana Steelers
Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Rakesh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, and Nitin Rawal.
UP Yoddhas
Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep, and Sumit.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.