Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 61 Between HAR vs UP at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 9:30 PM IST: Unbeaten in their last three matches, Haryana Steelers will be looking to keep things that way when they face U.P. Yoddhas. The Steelers have one tie, four wins and just as many losses from their nine matches this season. They will be hoping that their main raiders Meetu Sharma and Manjeet are on song against a formidable Yoddhas defensive unit. U.P. Yoddhas’ inconsistent start to the season continued after a loss to Puneri Paltan last night. They have won four games and lost five so far in Season 9. To get the better of Haryana Steelers, the Yoddhas will need their best raiders this season Surender Gill (94 raid points) and Pardeep Narwal (84 raid points) to be at their best. Haryana Steelers and U.P. Yoddhas have squared off six times. The Steelers have three wins and Yoddhas have two wins from these contests, while one match between the teams ended in a tie.

Match: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas, Match 61, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, November 5.

Match Toss: 9:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

HAR vs UP Dream11 Team

Sumit and Jaideep Kuldeep, Ashu Singh and Amirhossein Bastami, Manjeet, Pardeep Narwal and Rakesh Narwal.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal, Vice-Captain: Jaideep Kuldeep.

HAR vs UP Predicted Playing 7

Haryana Steelers

Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Rakesh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, and Nitin Rawal.

UP Yoddhas

Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep, and Sumit.