Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 49 Between HAR vs UP at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST:Haryana Steelers meet U.P. Yoddha in another encounter with the Steelers going into the match after a morale-depleting 19-point loss against Tamil Thalaivas. U.P. Yoddha are in the ascendency after their defence finally clicked against Bengaluru Bulls. They will be looking to repeat the same magic against Haryana's tired-looking raiding trio. U.P. Yoddha's defence made it a night to remember in their previous outing against the Bulls. They set a new PKL record of 22 Tackle Points and will be licking their lips at the prospect of facing the Haryana raiders, who struggled against Tamil Thalaivas. Meetu looked off-colour while Vikash Kandola could barely make a difference as Thalaivas thrashed coach Rakesh Kumar's Haryana team. In Surender Gill and Shrikant Jadhav, Yoddha have smart raiders who can pick up valuable points. Pardeep Narwal has also slowly started regaining much-needed confidence on the mat. But Yoddha's strength is their defensive corner duo of Nitesh Kumar and Sumit. They will be quick to pounce on any hesitancy from Haryana's raiders. For the Steelers to stay in the match, their own corner duo of Surender Nada and Jaideep will need to iron out the mistakes.

Match: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha, Match 47, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 12th January.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

HAR vs UP Dream11 Team

Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Shubham Kumar Baliyan, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar

Captain: Vikash Kandola, Vice-Captain: Nitesh Kumar

HAR vs UP Predicted Playing 7

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Kandola (captain), Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Meetu, Jaideep, Mohit

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Rohit Tomar, Shubham Kumar Baliyan, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar (captain)