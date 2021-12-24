Mumbai: Harbhajan Singh on Friday brought an end to his two-decade-long cricket illustrious cricketing career as he took to Twitter to make the announcement. The veteran spinner thanked his fans for all the support and love they gave him throughout his journey. The two-time World Cup winner also was a legend in Tests. A proven match-winner Harbhajan was a key member of the Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni’s scheme of things.Also Read - Indian Spinner Harbhajan Singh Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket
"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you Grateful," his tweet read.
Here is how fans thanked the champion.
He is among the leading Indian spinners with 417 wickets in 103 Tests. He currently has the fourth most number of wickets by an Indian bowler in Test Cricket. Harbhajan, who last played an international match way back in 2016, was part of the KKR outfit in the IPL. He also played a few games in the Indian leg, but did not feature in UAE.