Harbhajan Singh Bats For 90-Ball Format In Legends Cricket Trophy, Says ‘It Adds New Dimension To The Game’

Harbhajan Singh is representing Dubai Giants at Legends Cricket Trophy in Sri Lanka.

Pallekele: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh backed the 90-ball format that is being implemented in the ongoing Legends Cricket Trophy Season 2 in Sri Lanka. Harbhajan emphasized the superiority of the format thus underscoring its appeal and potential. Harbhajan is representing Dubai Giants in the Legends Cricket Trophy.

Harbhajan, who has more than 400 wickets to his name for India, hailed the 90-ball format for offering a balanced cricketing experience. “The LCT 90 format adds a new dimension to the game. It strikes a fine balance between length and skill, allowing players to showcase their talents across various aspects of the sport,” he said.

Sharing his experience of the league, Harbhajan highlighted its significance for retired players. “Leagues have started happening with retired players for the past two to three years. It provides opportunities for retired players to continue playing in a competitive environment, whether they’re colleagues from abroad or the national team.

Speaking about playing in Kandy, Harbhajan described the unique features of the 90-ball format. “It’s different from other formats, with four power plays and the option for the batsman to choose their powerplay between 10 to 15. Additionally, the best bowler can bowl four overs, making it favorable for retired players,” he explained.

“Whenever a new format is introduced, it takes time to adapt. However, as a batsman, having the choice of powerplay against strong bowlers is advantageous,” he remarked about his initial reaction to the 90-ball format.

He also heaped high praise for the format for allowing longer gameplay compared to T10 cricket. “In T10, there’s limited time for play, but in the LCT 90 format, longer play is possible. This works to our advantage, especially when we have strong bowlers like Malinga,” he added.

Unlike the rapid pace of T10 cricket, LCT 90 encourages a strategic approach, fostering intense battles between bat and ball. Singh highlighted the format’s capacity to challenge players, elevating the quality of competition and spectator engagement.

Harbhajan’s support for the LCT 90 ball format is expected to spark discussions within the cricketing community. With his esteemed reputation in the sport, Harbhajan’s advocacy validates LCT 90’s potential to redefine limited-overs cricket.

