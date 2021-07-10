New Delhi: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh was over the moon on Saturday as he took to Twitter to share the news of the birth of his baby boy with fans. Harbhajan and his wife Geeta Basra have become parents again, this time it is a baby boy. The loved couple already has a daughter named Hinaya Heer Plaha. She was born in 2016.Also Read - ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11s, Team News Today's ODI at Lord's 3:30 PM IST July 10 Saturday

Harbhajan took to Twitter and his post read: “A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to our well-wishers, for their constant love and support.” Also Read - Suresh Raina Makes Huge Statement, Says he Will Not Play IPL if CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Doesn't Play

Blessed with a Baby boy 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 shukar aa Tera maalka 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dqXOUmuRID — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 10, 2021

