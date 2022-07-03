New Delhi: Thousands of fans, present and former cricketers and noted celebrities across the world took to social media to congratulate Harbhajan Singh on his birthday. The cricketing fraternity with the likes of Yuvraj Singh wished Harbhajan as the spinner turned 42.Also Read - CAB grants NOC to Wriddhiman Saha, "Will Hold No Grudge Against Establishment", Says Veteran Keeper

BCCI also took the twitter to wish Harbhajan Singh, Tweets:

367 intl. games, 711 intl. wickets & 3,569 intl. runs 💪

1⃣st Indian to scalp a Test hat-trick 👍

2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner 🏆🏆 Here’s wishing @harbhajan_singh – one of the finest to represent #TeamIndia – a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/MIsm5mS64N — BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2022

Here are a few tweets on Harbhajan Singh’s birthday:

Harbhajan Singh played a key role in India’s triumph in the Test series at home against Australia in 2001. Bhajji also comes in the 15th spot on the list of highest wicket-takers in Test cricket.