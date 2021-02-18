Harbhajan Singh will be back at one of his favourite venues – Eden Gardens. This development took place after the 40-year-old veteran was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at the auction in Chennai on Thursday. Harbhajan placed himself at Rs 2 cr base price and went unsold initially, but later he had reason to smile as KKRV showed faith in the two-time World Cup-winner and got him at his base price. Also Read - Punjab Kings at IPL 2021 Auction: Players Bought And KXIP Full Squad

While some would believe it is a steal, one has to realise – he has not played competitive cricket for two seasons. He had pulled out of the tournament in UAE citing personal reasons and was then released by the franchise ahead of the auction. Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction CSK Final List: Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara And Other Players Bought by MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings And Full Squad

While thanking KKR for getting him on board, the off-spinner took to Twitter and promised total commitment for KKR and reckoned the purple and gold would win. Also Read - Who is Kaviya Maran? The Mystery Girl in The SRH Table During IPL Auction | SEE PICS

He tweeted: “Looking forward to win another with purple and gold.. thank you for having me.. all you will get from me is 100 percent commitment at all time.. see you all soon.”

Looking forward to win another 🏆 with purple and gold.. thank you for having me.. all you will get from me is 100 percent commitment at all time.. see you all soon #KKRHaiTaiyaar @KKRiders 🙏 @Eoin16 @iamsrk https://t.co/zVV2h0NZTD — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 18, 2021

How KKR fared in IPL 2020?

Like most IPL seasons, 2020 was no different for KKR as inconsistency was their biggest problem. They blew hot and cold – pulled off a couple of close games, but were not consistent throughout the season. And then to top it, a mid-season captaincy change. Dinesh Karthik stepped down as captain following a dismal run of form. KKR came close but could not make the playoffs.