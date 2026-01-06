Star India cricketer BREAKS silence on Bangladesh’s request to move T20 World Cup matches outside India, says…

Home

Star India cricketer BREAKS silence on Bangladeshs request to move T20 World Cup matches outside India, says...

Star India cricketer Harbhajan Singh reacted to the the reports claiming that the BCB has requested the 2026 T20 World Cup matches be moved from India to Sri Lanka or another neutral venue.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh spoke about the reports claiming that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has requested the 2026 T20 World Cup matches be moved from India to Sri Lanka or another neutral venue.

The BCB has approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) with the request, and the global body is looking at revising the schedule with just over a month remaining before the marquee tournament. The move comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked Shah Rukh Khan owned IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

“Due to the various events that have taken place in the past few days, Bangladesh does not want to come to India. Whatever happened in Bangladesh is wrong. ICC needs to make a decision on their request. We welcome everyone to India, but whether they (Bangladesh) want to come here or not is their choice.”

KKR acquired Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore

What started as a usual IPL auction buy turned into a diplomatic issue with implications well beyond the league. KKR’s Rs 9.20 crore acquisition of Mustafizur Rahman ahead of IPL 2026 has set off a series of developments unprecedented in the tournament’s history.

Weeks after the auction, a section of public figures and fringe groups in India began targeting KKR and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, urging the franchise to drop Rahman amid wider anger over reports of violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh following last year’s change in government.

The backlash grew online, with calls ranging from Rahman’s release to a total ban on Bangladeshi players in the IPL.

Devajit Saikia confirmed KKR had been asked to release Rahman

BCCI remained silent for a while, but later intervened on January 3. Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that KKR had been asked to release Rahman, citing “recent developments” as the reason, while assuring the franchise of a replacement signing. KKR stated that it had no choice but to comply with the directive.

Such a incident has never occurred in IPL history, with a contracted player being released months before the season for reasons unrelated to fitness or disciplinary issues. In response, the BCB called an emergency meeting the same day, while the Bangladesh government ordered an immediate ban on IPL broadcasts in the country until further notice.

