Harbhajan Singh Compares Virat Kohli-Babar Azam Ahead of Asia Cup, ODI World Cup

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are arguably the best white-ball cricketers in the world and hence comparisons are always happening. While Kohli is way ahead of the Pakistan captain in terma of experience and runs, Babar is fast catching up with the former India captain. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh also gave his opinion on the two cricketers. While Harbhajan went on to hail Kohli, he reckoned Babar has a long way to go to catch up with the Indian superstar.

“Virat Kohli has established himself as a great, while Babar Azam still has a lot to do. He will reach there someday, as he is a wonderful player. He is very good in Test cricket, but maybe T20 doesn’t suit him a lot,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

