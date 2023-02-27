Home

Harbhajan Singh Doesn’t Wants BCCI to Send India to Pakistan For Asia Cup 2023, Says Firing Happened Next to Karachi Stadium

Harbhajan Singh Doesn't Wants BCCI to Send India to Pakistan For Asia Cup 2023, Says Firing Happened Next to Karachi Stadium. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Asia Cup 2023 hosting issue is perhaps one of the biggest headache in the sub-continent now as India and Pakistan fight over the hosting rights.

Initially the hosting rights were given to Pakistan but India intervened and said that they will not send their team if it happens in their neighbouring country. The reason is due to security reasons and the BCCI cannot afford to risk it.

Former India international Harbhajan Singh feels that BCCI has taken the right decision as just recently firing and explosion happened next to the Karachi stadium. So according to the legendary spinner, any place which can be a security concern for players should never be considered.

“I think the BCCI is right. We shouldn’t be sending our team to Pakistan. Even recently, some firing happened next to Karachi stadium. You don’t want to send your team to a place where anything can happen at any time. Any place which can be a security issue for players shouldn’t be considered.” Harbhajan told to The Indian Express.

An emergency meeting was held in Bahrain earlier this month with PCB chairman Najam Sethi and BCCI General Secretary Jay Shah. The host nation will be finalised by March.

As per PTI it has come to light that Pakistan may go onto remain the host of the tournament but India will be playing their matches in a neutral venue in the UAE. So if India go onto reach the final as well then the last match of the tournament will have to take place in the Middle-East.

