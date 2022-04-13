Harbhajan Singh Slams Pundits Crediting MS Dhoni For India’s World Cup Win in 2011: Former India off-spinner and one of the key members of India’s World Cup-winning team of 2011, Harbhajan Singh took a dig at people who claim that India won the World Cup because of Dhoni, adding that it is a team sport and it can only do well when 7-8 players in the side come up with the goods.Also Read - Virat Kohli 12th Man! Iceland Cricket Pick Rahul Dravid as Captain in India's All-Time Test XI

“When Australia wins the World Cup at that time everyone says ‘Australia won the World Cup’. When India wins the World Cup at that time, everyone said, ‘MS Dhoni won the World Cup. Toh baaki ke 10 waha lassi peene gaye the?,” said Harbhajan while speaking on Star Sports Also Read - IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings’ Script Promises More Twists

“What did the other 10 players do? What did Gautam Gambhir do? What did the others do? It’s a team game. When 7-8 players play well only then only your team will progress,” he added.

A couple of years back, former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who played an instrumental role in India winning both the World Cups -T20 WC in 2007 and 50-over in 2011 was also of the same opinion. Reacting to a social media post on Arpil 2, 2020, Gambhir had said that the 2011 World Cup was won by entire India, the entire Indian team, and all support staff.

Dhoni so far remains the only captain to have won the T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup. With the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in Australia later in the year, India would hope to replicate the same success.