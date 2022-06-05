New Delhi: Former India international and spin-bowling legend Harbhajan Singh has said that if Yuvraj Singh was the captain of Team India, the 40-year old would have been very successful and would’ve made his players do a lot of hard work.Also Read - Ravi Shastri Explains How Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant Can Fit Into India's T20 World Cup Squad

"I don't think any of our careers would have been prolonged had Yuvraj been the captain. Because whatever we have played we have done it on our ability and no captain has saved us from getting the axe. Whenever you captain the country, you need to keep friendships aside and think of the country first," Harbhajan was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

'"If Yuvraj Singh would have been Indian captain, we would have had to sleep early and wake up early (laughs). We would have to do a lot of hard work. He would have been a great captain. His records speak for themselves as he won the Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup, a title that gives us respect," he added.

Yuvraj Singh has played the role of a skipper in the Indian Premier League for Kings XI Punjab and Pune Warriors. He has led his teams in 43 matches, winning 21 and losing by the same number.

For Team India Yuvraj has featured in 402 international matches, scoring 11,778 runs and picking up 150 wickets.

Both Harbhajan and Yuvraj has been part of the 2007 and 2011 World Cup winning squads, where the latter finished as the Player of the Tournament in both the tournaments.

Yuvraj said in an interview to Sports18, last month that he was supposed to be the skipper of the team for the T20 World Cup but lost it to MS Dhoni due to the Greg Chappell row.