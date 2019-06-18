India vs Pakistan: Memes, GIFs and trolls went into overdrive as India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan on Fathers Day. It is a spoof from ‘Padmavaat’ where the actors are replaced by Indian cricketers. It is very hilarious and Harbhajan Singh seemed to have loved it to the hilt. The video shows Team India dancing and celebrating the win over Pakistan. The video is already going viral as fans are also loving it, the creativity and the humour. “Hahaha this is amazing.. super funny,” read Harbhajan’s caption as he tagged Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni and asked them to have a look.

Here is how fans too found it hilarious and reacted:

Meanwhile, by beating Pakistan, India managed to keep their unbeaten record against the arch-rivals intact for the next four years. It was a commanding performance by the Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma’s 24th ODI ton. India set a mammoth 336, which proved to be too much for the fragile Pakistan batting line-up. India also maintained their unbeaten streak in the ongoing tournament after four games.

Virat Kohli’s Men in Blue look good to make the semi-finals. They have injury concerns, but the bench strength has shown that they can come good hen needed. Bhuvi was injured and Shankar came in and broke the opening pair with his very first ball. Shankar was playing his first game of the tournament.

India will lock horns with Afghanistan on Saturday which is again expected to be a one-sided contest.