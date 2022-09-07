Dubai: Things went from bad to worse for Rohit Sharma-led India after they lost to Sri Lanka on Tuesday in the Asia Cup 2022 Super For stage. With India’s chances of making the final looking distant, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has posed four difficult questions for Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, and the selectors. Harbhajan has asked why isn’t Umran Malik in the squad and why Deepak Chahar was not there. He also asks why is Dinesh Karthik not getting chances consistently.Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja To Start Rehab Soon, Shares Heartwarming Picture After Surgery; See Post

“Where is Umran malik (150km speed)? Why Deepak Chahar (top quality swing bowler) wasn’t there? Tell me if these guys don’t deserve the chances ?? Why Dinesh Karthik don’t get chances consistently?? Disappointing,” Harbhajan said in his tweet. Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Twitterati Remembers MS Dhoni After SL Beats IND By 6 Wickets; Here's Why

Where is Umran malik (150km speed) ? Why Deepak chahar (top quality swing bowler )wasn’t there ? Tell me if these guys don’t deserve the chances ?? Why Dinesh Karthik don’t get chances consistently?? Disappointing — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 6, 2022

Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Gets TROLLED For Sharing Romantic Reel With Pakistan's Naseem Shah | VIRAL POSTS

“I was happy with three seamers. Unfortunately, Avesh hasn’t turned up well in the fitness tests. He didn’t respond well because he was quite sick. Ideally the combination we would play is four seamers, but three seamers was something we wanted to try before the World Cup,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

“No long term worries, we have lost only two games back to back. Since the last World Cup, we haven’t lost too many games. These games will teach us. We wanted to put ourselves under pressure in the Asia Cup. We are still looking for answers,” he added.