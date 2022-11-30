Harbhajan Singh Imitating MS Dhoni’s Helicopter Shot With Golf Stick Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

Published: November 30, 2022 10:43 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Dubai: MS Dhoni may have called it a day from international cricket, but his stocks have not dipped a bit. He still remains one of the most popular cricketers in the world. Not just for his captaincy, but he is loved for the person he is. He is respected across the globe. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently showed his love for Dhoni by trying to imitate the ex-India captain’s signature helicopter shot. To make things a little difficult for him, Harbhajan did it with a golf stick. Harbhajan tried his hand at the unique and powerful stroke while his trip to Dubai.

Here is the video that is now winning hearts:

Published Date: November 30, 2022 10:43 AM IST