Harbhajan Singh In Awe Of Para-Athletes At KIPG 2023, Lauds Khelo India Movement

The two-time World Cup winner gave away medals at the powerlifting competition of the Khelo India Para Games 2023 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Harbhajan Singh meets the para-athletes in Khelo India Para Games 2023. (Image: KIPG)

New Delhi: Former India spinner and current Rajya Sabha member, Harbhajan Singh, lauded the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for providing a platform for the para-athletes in the form of Khelo India Games. An initiative of MYAS, Khelo India Para Games is aimed to promote inclusivity and provide a platform for differently-abled athletes to showcase their exceptional talents that garnered incredible support and admiration from across genres.

Joining the ‘A’ listers at the prestigious event this week, Harbhajan’s presence at the event brought a sense of motivation to the participants. The two-time World Cup winner spent quality time with the para-athletes and expressed his delight in being a part of the ceremony.

“Being part of the para athletes’ medal presentation was an incredible privilege. I am grateful to Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Khelo India for this opportunity. These athletes showcase unmatched skill, leaving an indelible mark on my heart,” expressed the spin legend.

The spin legend, also a World Cup winner, joined in celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship and resilience exhibited by para-athletes from across the nation. “Para athletes’ spirit surpasses able-bodied athletes, proving boundless potential in every individual.

“Despite challenges, their strength often outshines others. In their uniqueness lies a special grace, a divine completeness in their talents. I salute their courage and resilience, they’re an embodiment of inspiration and pride for our nation,” added Harbhajan who graced the medal distribution ceremony for the powerlifters.

During the ceremony, the 43-year-old also lauded the athletes’ achievements, acknowledging their perseverance and applauding their outstanding accomplishments on the sporting stage. His encouraging words resonated with the participants, motivating them to continue pushing boundaries and reaching for greater heights in their sporting endeavours.

The former Indian cricket team spinner also extended his best wishes to all para athletes, encouraging them to pursue their dreams with unwavering dedication and passion.

