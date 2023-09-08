Home

Harbhajan Singh MOCKS PCB Chief Najam Sethi on ‘Weather’ Tweet Ahead of Asia Cup Super 4 Between India-Pakistan

Harbhajan Singh gives it back to PCB chief Najam Sethi ahead of India-Pakistan Super 4 game at the Asia Cup.

Harbhajan Singh Slams Najam Sethi (Image: File Photo) @ICCTwitter

Mumbai: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh came down hard on Pakistan Cricket Board chief Najam Sethi over his ‘weather’ tweet recently. The PCB chief took to X and claimed India is afraid of losing to Pakistan and hence they are sticking to Colombo as the venue for the Super 4 game. Claiming that Sethi does not know what he is saying, Harbhajan said he also does not know what he is smoking nowadays.

“Don’t know what Najam Sethi is smoking nowadays. I don’t know how is he saying that they were the favourites or India does not want to play Pakistan,” Harbhajan Singh said on Sports Today.

“Please someone give him the whole record where India have beaten them more number of times whenever they have played against each other. This is baseless kind of a thing for him, with the kind of stature that he holds at this moment for Pakistan cricket.

Earlier, Sethi posted on X (formerly Twitter): “BCCI/ACC informed PCB today that they had decided to shift next India-Pak match from Colombo to Hambantota because of rain forecasts. Within one hour they changed their mind and announced Colombo as the venue. What’s going on? Is India afraid to play and lose to Pakistan Look at the rain forecast!”

