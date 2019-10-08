Harbhajan Singh has poked fun at Pakistan actor Veena Malik’s usage of the English language on Twitter. On Monday, Malik defended Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s volatile speech delivered during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), misspelling surely as “surly.”

Harbhajan, who was critical of the former Pakistan allrounder’s speech, was quick to spot the error and bring it to Malik’s attention.

Taking a jibe at the actress, Harbhajan wrote: “What do u mean by surly? Oh is it surely ?? 😂😂😂😂 lo ji dekho yeh Angreji Inki.. chill pill next time try and read before u put something in English.”

What do u mean by surly? Oh is it surely ?? 😂😂😂😂 lo ji dekho yeh Angreji Inki.. chill pill next time try and read before u put something in English 👍 https://t.co/dgaTOJplDU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 8, 2019

Malik’s post stated: “PM Imran khan DID talk about peace in his speech. He talked about the reality and the horror that will surly occur when the curfew is lifted and sadly there’s gonna be a bloodbath. He clearly states that it’s not a threat but a fear Don’t you understand English?”

PM Imran khan DID talk about peace in his speech.He talked about the reality and the horror that will surly occur when the curfew is lifted and sadly there’s gonna be a bloodbath.He clearly states that it’s not a threat but a fear

Don’t you understand English? @harbhajan_singh https://t.co/WTpjholRoT — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) October 7, 2019

Ever since Imran delivered his speech at the UNGA, it’s become the talk of the town. While most Pakistan citizens are backing their Prime Minister, the speech did didn’t go down well with Indians, with many former cricketers objecting to Imran’s remarks.

The likes of Mohammed Kaif, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Sourav Ganguly had expressed their displeeasure over what Imran had to say regarding China’s infrastructure being superior to USA’s and other controversial topics.