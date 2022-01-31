Mumbai: Harbhajan Singh and MS Dhoni’s relationship has always made news, more so, after the former retired. The spin wizard hinted that he did not receive a lot of support from the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) and ‘external’ factors in the final phase of his career. He also revealed that ex-India captain MS Dhoni received a lot of backing from the Indian board.Also Read - Surprised Ricky Ponting Recalls Chat With Virat Kohli During First Phase of IPL 2021, Says Spoke About Continuing As Test Captain

Harbhajan's comments stirred massive speculations among fans as one felt Dhoni was being blamed. Now, the legendary spinner has broken silence on his relationship with Dhoni. While speaking to News 18, Harbhajan rubbished the claims and stated that the two of them are friends. When asked about his rapport with Dhoni, he said: "Very nice. I am not married to him!"

Accepting that his comments on Dhoni could have been put in a better manner, Harbhajan said it is ironical that the champions of 2011 never played together again.

“See, everyone interprets a quote differently. I just wanted to convey that a lot of things could have been better post 2012. (Virender) Sehwag, me, Yuvraj (Singh), (Gautam) Gambhir could have retired playing for Indian team since all of them were active in IPL as well. It is ironical that the Champions of the 2011 team never played together again! Why? Only few of them played in 2015 World Cup, why?” he asked.