Mumbai: Now that the two-month-long cricketing extravaganza – the IPL – is over, fans and experts have been busy picking their best XI of the season. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh is the latest to pick his best IPL XI in a Sportskeeda video. It is no surprise that the big names of Indian cricket – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – are missing. Hardik Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to their maiden title – has been named as the captain of Harbhajan's IPL XI.

On predictable lines, Harbhajan picked Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler as the opener along with Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul, who has also had a good run in IPL 2022. At No 3, there was a surprise as Rahul Tripathi after a phenomenal season gets there. At No 4 is the hard-hitting Liam Livingstone. Hardik, who is the captain of his side, comes in at No 5.

Dinesh Karthik, who had a brilliant run in IPL 2022, finds himself in Harbhajan's best XI. Andre Russell and Rashid Khan are the two all-rounders. While Rashid will also bowl spin, he will have company from Purple Cap winner, Yuzvendra Chahal. Umran Malik, Josh Hazlewood are the two pacers Harbhajan picked while he made Mohammed Shami the 12th man.

Harbhajan Singh’s IPL 2022 best XI:

Jos Buttler KL Rahul Rahul Tripathi Liam Livingstone Hardik Pandya (captain) Dinesh Karthik Andre Russell Yuzvendra Chahal Rashid Khan Umran Malik Josh Hazlewood Mohammed Shami (12th man)

What is your best IPL 2022 XI? Please mention your team in the comment section.