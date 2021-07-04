New Delhi: India’s veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has picked his all-time XI in which he named former Indian skipper MS Dhoni as captain. The Turbanator celebrated his 41st birthday yesterday (3rd July) and wishes poured for him on all social media handles from across the globe. Also Read - Wasim Akram Reveals His Mantra Against Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara & Other Top Batsmen

Lord’s Cricket Ground Facebook page shared a video in which Harbhajan named his all-time XI. Bhajji, as he is famously known picked four Indian players, two Australian, two Sri Lankan, one English and one South African in his all-time XI. Also Read - Video: Harbhajan Singh To Star in 'Friendship', Film Announced on His Birthday

Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma open the innings for the off-spinner in his side. Sachin ended as the highest run-getter of ODI and Test format and scored a century of centuries in his glorious career of 24 years. Rohit is currently one of the best white-ball batsmen and has consistently delivered the goods for India in the last eight years. Also Read - Virat Kohli Can Pull Other 10 Guys From 100 to 200 Per Cent: KL Rahul

Subsequently, Virat Kohli bats at one down for the experienced spinner. Kohli is currently regarded as one of the best batsmen in all three formats of the game. Ricky Ponting, Harbhajan Singh’s arch-rival, makes the cut at number four in the batting order. Ponting is regarded as one of the best captains and batsmen of his time.

Harbhajan picked two all-rounders in Jacques Kallis and Andrew Flintoff as both of these talismans delivered consistently for South Africa and England respectively. MS Dhoni bats at number seven and also leads the team as the wicket-keeper batsman had a fantastic career.

Wasim Akram and Lasith Malinga are the two fast bowlers in the team whereas legendary spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan also get a place in Harbhajan Singh’s all-time XI.

Harbhajan Singh’s all-time XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Andrew Flintoff, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, Lasith Malinga, Muttiah Muralitharan.

Watch Video here: