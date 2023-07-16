Home

Harbhajan Singh Predicts Long International Career For Yashasvi Jaiswal After Latter’s Debut Test Century

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 171 runs on his Test debut and broke multiple records during his match-winning knock against West Indies in the first Test.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 171 runs against West Indies in the first Test in Dominica. (Image: AP)

New Delhi: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh opined young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will play for the country for a very long time after the Mumbai batter hit 171 on his Test debut against West Indies in the first match at Windsor Park in Dominica.

The knock not only placed Jaiswal in the record books but also helped India demolish the opposition by an innings and 141 runs inside three days. After his marvelous innings, Jaiswal received praise from the cricketing world. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan said Jaiswal will be disappointed to have missed out on a double hundred.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal has had an impact straightaway in international cricket. Although he will be disappointed to have missed out on getting a double hundred, I feel we are going to see him play for India for a very long time. There’s no shortage of talent and my advice to Jaiswal would be that work really hard because you have what it takes to conquer the world,” he said.

The former India off-spinner also hinted India will sweep the Test series. “The result of this series is a foregone conclusion as I feel it will be 2-0. Indian players have another opportunity to score runs and pick wickets and maintain their good form. This form will help them in their upcoming games,” said former cricketer.

Harbhajan also congratulated captain Rohit Sharma and also stated that Virat Kohli would be disappointed to have missed on a well-deserved century. While Rohit scored 103, Kohli scored 76 runs off 182 balls and hit five boundaries during his stay at the crease.

“There was a lot of talk that Rohit hasn’t scored big runs for 2-3 years, so congratulations to him. Virat also looked good for his 76. However, he will be disappointed to not have got the hundred and his fans too were eagerly waiting for him to get to that landmark,” Harbhajan added.

India will play their next Test match against West Indies on July 20 at Port Of Spain, Trinidad.

