Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh – who pulled out of the IPL citing personal reasons along with ace batsman Suresh Raina – on Saturday said it is not going to affect the CSK side.

"Yes, they don't have Harbhajan Singh, they don't have Suresh Raina, that's not gonna bother them too much," he said in an exclusive interview with India Today.

Admitting that he will miss the IPL, Harbhajan said that he felt it was important for him to be with his family and more time with them. The veteran bowler also wished the franchise for the upcoming season in UAE.

“Well, I am gonna miss IPL for sure. I have been part of IPL from year 1 and it has been an incredible journey for me. The circumstances were different this year so I have taken a seat back. I thought it’s important for me to be with the family and spend some time with them rather than being there in the park. I am gonna miss playing but at the same time wishing my team CSK all the very best for the tournament and I am sure they will do what they are known for,” he said.

Harbhajan is a vital cog in the CSK wheel and over the years he has emerged as one of the best spinners of the league.

CSK play the opener on September 19 with Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians – who will be defending their title and eyeing a record fifth. CSK could have the edge going into the fixture as they have a good spin unit and that will help in pitches in UAE.