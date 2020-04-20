Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh reacted to former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar’s proposal of India-Pakistan charity cricket matches in Dubai amid the coronavirus pandemic to raise funds and said there are other ways of raising funds and it does not necessarily have to be cricket. Also Read - Lockdown Relaxation: Azadpur Mandi to Remain Open For 24 Hours From Tuesday

"See cricket is the last thing on my mind at the moment. I am not even thinking about it. There are other way to raise funds. It is not necessary to hold a cricket match. I don't think anyone should think about sports and cricket at this hour. These are small things. Lives are at stake…understand that," he was quoted as saying by Times Now.

However, Harbhajan faced the heat lately for urging fans to lend support to the Shahid Afridi Foundation which was doing relief work in such testing times by providing food and shelter to the needy in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the cash-rich Indian Premier League has been ‘postponed indefinitely’ till further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Countries across the globe are fighting against the coronavirus threat which has brought all sporting events to an unexpected halt.

Due to the pandemic, there is uncertainty over the T20 World Cup as well, which is slated to take place in Australia later this year.

Sports personalities from Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar have taken to social media and asked citizens to follow the guidelines issued by the government, like staying indoors and maintain social distance in the fight against the pandemic.