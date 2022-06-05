New Delhi: The slapgate incident between Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth sparked huge controversy in the first edition of the Indian Premier League and now the ‘Turbanator’ of Indian cricket has admitted his mistake and regrets committing such an ’embarrassment’.Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Explains Why Yuvraj Singh Would Have Been a Great Captain For Team India

"What happened was wrong. I made a mistake. Because of me, my teammate had to face embarrassment. I was embarrassed," Harbhajan told to host Vikram Sathaye at Glance LIVE Fest.

Harbhajan Singh and sreesanth are together in this video and everyone is watching this and you all must watch this and i hope yoy will love this#BhajjiBoleSorrySreepic.twitter.com/nI7xTYpDjh — Alpha king 👑 (@_ursbaby) June 4, 2022

“If I had to correct one mistake, it was how I treated Sreesanth on the field. It should not have had happened. When I think about it, I feel there was no need”, he added.

The incident happened during an 2008 IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. Sreesanth was caught by the TV cameras, where he was seen crying just before the post-match presentation.

After the incident Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) launched an investigation and as a result Harbhajan was banned for 5 ODIs.

No one guess about this controversy between Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth will end with a simple sorry. #BhajjiBoleSorrySree pic.twitter.com/iLObrlM0i8 — Murtaza (@ItsMurtazakw) June 4, 2022

Harbhajan announced his retirement from cricket last year in December 2021. One of the greatest off-spinners of the country picked up as many as 711 wickets in 367 international matches for India. On the other hand, Sreesanth retired from all forms of cricket, three months back in March. The Kerala man picked up 169 wickets in 90 international matches.