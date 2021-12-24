New Delhi: Turbanator Harbhajan Singh, on Friday, announced retirement from all forms of cricket. It is noteworthy that the off-spinner was away from international cricket for a long time. Harbhajan is vividly remembered for his exceptional display of bowling in the historic Australia tour of India 2001 series where he took 32 wickets in 3 matches to break the batting order of the mighty Aussies.Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Announces Retirement From All Forms of Competitive Cricket, Twitterverse Thanks Ace Spinner

Harbhajan took to Twitter to announce his retirement. Also Read - From Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to Australia's Shane Warne; Countries With Bowlers Who Have Taken More Than 400 Wickets in Test Cricket

“All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you. Grateful,” tweeted Harbhajan. Also Read - India Tour of South Africa 2021-22: Harbhajan Singh Reckons Virat Kohli-Led India Will Win Test Series

All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.

My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful .https://t.co/iD6WHU46MU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2021

Until recently, the Indian off-spinner was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has had stints with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) apart from representing the national team in all three formats of the game.

The 41-year-old was also a part of the World Cup-winning team in 2011 along with being an integral part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team as well. Harbhajan finished his Test career with 417 wickets in 103 matches and 269 ODI wickets in 236 matches playing for India.