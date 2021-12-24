New Delhi: Harbhajan Singh recently announced his retirement through a social media post. The veteran spinner also released a video where he talks about the pride he felt whenever he played for India. Singh, has always been remembered as a spinner with a fast bowler’s attitude.Also Read - Ravi Shastri on Virat Kohli vs BCCI Controversy: Heard Virat on Captaincy, Now Sourav Ganguly Needs to Speak

On Bhajji's retirement, here are his top three memorable performances which are still reminiscent in the minds of an Indian cricket fan.

1. 6-63 in Hamilton against New Zealand.

Thanks to Sachin Tendulkar’s 160, India had amassed 241-run lead over the hosts in the 1st Test of the 2009 series in Hamilton. To enforce a result, India needed its bowlers to step-up in the second innings, and this where Harbhajan Singh decided to take the onus on himself.

In an inspired spell of bowling, harbhajan broke the back of the Kiwis batting-unit, taking 6-63 to bowl the Blackcaps out for 279. India eventually won the series 1-0 to claim their first series win in New Zealand against the hosts.

2. 3-64 in first innings and 5-59 in second innings against South Africa.

After putting the visitors on the backfoot with 3-64 in the first innings to restrict them to 296, the ‘turbanator’ went on to wreak havoc on the Proteas scalping 5 wickets for 59 runs to help India level the two-match series. There was something about Eden Garden that brought the best out of him.

3. 7-123 in first Innings and 6-73 in the second innings against Australia.

Last but not the least, the epic Eden Gardens encounter against Australia where Australians were not able to find their feet against him. This was the match where he earned the name “Turbanator”.

The ‘turbanator’, en-route to 7-123 in the first innings, became the first Indian to claim a hat-trick in a Test match, dismissing the likes of Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne.

After VVS Laxman [281] and Rahul Dravid’s [180] marathon knocks, India needed Bhajji to do an encore of his 1st innings performance, which is exactly what he did as he claimed 6-73 on the final day to bowl the Aussies out for 212, helping India script a barely believable 171-run victory.