Mumbai: The 2011 World Cup was memorable from an Indian point of view as the MS Dhoni-led team went to be emerge champions. Years after the success, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has made an unique revelation. Harbhajan went on to reveal that ahead of the summit clash against Sri Lanka there was no official team meeting. The off-spinner said that all that then coach Gary Kirsten said was ‘enjoy’.Also Read - WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara Gets Standing Ovation at Lord's After 3rd Double-Century For Sussex in County, Harbhajan Singh's Response Goes VIRAL

“When we played the final after defeating Pakistan, players had no pressure whatsoever. In fact, there was no team meeting. We just got together and Gary (Kirsten) said — ‘Enjoy’. That’s it. The meeting just had ‘enjoy’ in it,” Harbhajan said on Star Sports in an interaction. Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Birthday: Fans Wish Turbanator As He Turns 42

Chasing 275 to win at Wankhede, India got off to a woeful start as they lost their openers cheaply. It was Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni’s 99-run stand that got India’s chase on track and then the captain took the side over the line with a six. Gambhir was the man of the match for a brilliant 97 off 122 balls. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 91 off 79 balls. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Cricket Fraternity Lavishes Praise On Rishabh Pant's Knock Against England; See Reactions

Meanwhile, Team India would be getting ready for the Asia Cup which takes place in the UAE. The Rohit Sharma-led side take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener. The much-awaited India-Pakistan match would take place in Dubai on August 28.

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup. India would be playing them for the first time after that defeat. Later in the year, the two teams would meet again in the T20 World Cup.