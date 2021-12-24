Delhi: When the world is condemning BCCI President Sourav Ganguly over the whole Virat Kohli-Team India ODI captaincy controversy, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh paid a glowing tribute to the former India captain for shaping his “illustrious career” and making him “someone from no one”. Harbhajan, who became the first Indian bowler to grab a Test hat-trick in a memorable international career, announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, saying that he is finally communicating what has been on his mind for the past few years.Also Read - IND vs SA: KL Rahul Calls Ajinkya Rahane Key Member of Test Squad, Drops Hints About Team India's Playing 11 For 1st Test vs South Africa

Heaping immense praise on Ganguly, the 41-year-old thanked BCCI chief for his unflinching support during the nascent stage of his cricketing career. Harbhajan also credited MS Dhoni for backing him during his playing days and making use of his services well in the second half of his career. Stating the difference between Ganguly and Dhoni's leadership, the 'Turbanator' gave a clear-cut response.

"It's a simple answer for me. Sourav Ganguly handheld me at that juncture of my career when I was a 'No One'. But when Dhoni became the captain, I was a "Someone". So you need to understand the big difference," Harbhajan was quoted by PTI on Friday.

The Jalandhar-born off-spinner had made his debut under Mohammad Azharuddin in 1998 but evolved into Indian cricket team’s mainstay during Ganguly’s tenure between 2001 and 2005. “Dada (Ganguly) knew I had skills but didn’t know whether I will deliver. In the case of Dhoni, he knew that I have been there and done that. He knew that I have won matches before him and will win a few for him also,” Bhajji added.



One of the most memorable moments of Harbhajan’s international career was when he snapped 32 wickets in three Tests series against Australia in March 2001. That historic Test triumph is one of most iconic moments in Indian cricket.

“In life and in any profession, you need that one person, who will guide you at the proper moment and Sourav was that man for me. If Sourav hadn’t fought for me and got me in the team, who knows, today you might not be taking this interview of mine. Sourav is the leader who made me what I am.”

“But yes, Dhoni certainly was a very good captain and he carried the legacy of Sourav and with Dhoni, together we fought some great battles that I will certainly cherish,” Harbhajan said.

Forever ‘Indebted’ to BCCI

Harbhajan, who last played for India in 2016, took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is in his illustrious career. Meanwhile, Harbhajan said he had spoken to BCCI president, Ganguly, and secretary Jay Shah before making his decision public on Friday.

“Well, I spoke to the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, the man who made me the player I became. I told him about my decision. I also spoke to BCCI secretary Jay Shah and informed him about my decision. Both were very welcoming and wished me well. In my journey, BCCI had played a big role and I am indebted to them,” Harbhajan said.