Harbhajan Singh Reveals MS Dhoni’s Retirement Plans, Says ‘If He Is Going To Leave, He Will…’

Forty one-year-old MS Dhoni will be leading Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of IPL.

Harbhajan Singh has played under MS Dhoni at CSK in IPL. (Image: Twitter/Suresh Raina)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh felt that MS Dhoni will retire from Indian Premier League (IPL) in his own way just like he did with India’s Test captaincy and international cricket. Dhoni will be leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2023.

The former India skipper gave up CSK captaincy just before the start of the previous season indicating his association with the franchise as a player would soon come to an end, However, as fate would have it, Dhoni had to take over the reins from Ravindra Jadeja midway into the season after the latter failed miserably.

Although not conformed yet, experts feel this season is likely going to be his last as a player in CSK colours. It is also worth noting that Dhoni wanted to finish his IPL career in front of his home fans at Chepauk.

“See, he is MS Dhoni. Whatever he does, it will be very different. If he is going to leave, he will do it very suddenly. We saw how he left India’s Test captaincy in the same fashion,” Harbhajan told Sports Yaari’s YouTube channel.

“But he always wanted to finish his career in front of CSK fans. That’s very close to him. He wanted to retire in from of them, and that’s a great thing that he thinks of the fans,” added the former India spinner.

With IPL 2023 just few days to go, Dhoni has already begun his preparations for the mega event and looked more fitter than before. Harbhajan revealed that Dhoni tends to bat for a very long time until his back hurts.

“MS Dhoni has worked very hard ahead of the IPL, you can see that from the size of his biceps. It doesn’t look like he is 41 years old. He reached Chennai quite early, which is a very good sign for CSK. He will bat for around two hours in the nets.

“He doesn’t leave the nets until his back starts to hurt,” he said. CSK had a rare last season when they finished second-last after winning just four games out of 14 matches and would be looking to better their performance in the upcoming season.

The four-time winners will start their campaign against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 31.

