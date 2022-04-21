Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who had played for Mumbai Indians (MI) as well as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) went back in time to recall his experience after getting picked for CSK in 2018. This was after Harbhajan had been a part of the Mumbai Indians outfit for close to ten years and was a regular in their final eleven.Also Read - IPL 2022, MI vs CSK LIVE Cricket Score, Match 33: Chennai Super Kings Opt to Field; Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen Debut For MI

Talking about his stint with CSK, Harbhajan said that it did feel strange initially to play for the MS Dhoni-led side after sitting in the MI dressing room for such a long time, adding that both the teams have been very special to him and the match between the two gives the feeling of an India-Pakistan contest.

"It felt strange when I first wore the CSK jersey (in 2018) after sitting in the Mumbai Indians dressing room for 10 years (2008-17). For me, both the teams have been very special. The match between these two IPL giants gives the feeling of an India-Pakistan contest due to the rivalry factor and the level of competition," said the India off-spinner on the Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

While speaking about his first experience playing for Chennai against Mumbai, the 41-year-old said that he was praying for the match to end soon as there was a lot of pressure involved in that game and luckily the result went in their favour.

“When I first stepped down on the field against MI, I was praying for the match to end soon because there was emotion and a lot of pressure involved in that game. Luckily that match ended early and CSK won it,” he further added.