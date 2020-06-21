In a bid to help people build their immunity during the pandemic, veteran India cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Saturday shared a hilarious video where a random person was showing some exercises, which were funny, to say the least. It is a 20-second video. Also Read - Not in a Position to Resume Cricket: Rahul Dravid
“A Very Simple Exercise for only 20 seconds to Keep you Fit & Boost Your Immunity,” Harbhajan Singh captioned the video on Twitter.
Fans found it really hilarious and asked him to give a demo himself. Here is how fans reacted:
The veteran offie recently urged the BCCI to allow non-contracted players to play foreign leagues.
“I think BCCI should allow players to play in foreign leagues. You have to allow non-contracted players whom you are not looking to choose in the Indian side. You have to make a system that players who have played 50 Tests or are above 35 years will seek permission from the board,” Harbhajan told Aakash Chopra.