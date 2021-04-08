Harbhajan Singh, two-time world cup winner, has been roped in by online fantasy gaming platform Fan2Play as its face. He’s the latest India cricket star to have joined hands with a gaming platform with the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Irfan Pathan associated with various brands. Also Read - IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik Floored by Harbhajan Singh's Work Ethic

"In India, cricket is more than just a sport and fantasy gaming platforms help fans engage with the game in a more interactive format," Harbhajan said in a statement. With IPL approaching, this is the golden period for any fantasy platform to make their mark. I am very excited to partner with Fan2Play and be a part of this journey."

Fan2Play users can create their teams with just 2/3/4 players with no player or credit limitation. Aside from that, it also has the classic 11- player fantasy mode for users who love the 11-player Fantasy Game.

Speaking about the association, Shashi Kumar, Co-Founder and VP- Operations, Fan2Play commented, “Our main goal is to revolutionize the fantasy gaming industry in India and Harbhajan Singh was convinced of our vision from the word go. We believe a player like Harbhajan is the right face for our #LetsPanga campaign.”