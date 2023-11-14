Home

Harbhajan Singh SLAMS Inzamam-Ul-Haq Over ‘Sikh To Islam’ Conversion Remark

Inzamam-ul-Haq is a former Pakistan captain and was one of the finest batters in world cricket during his time. Harbhajan Singh also won two World Cups for India.

Harbhajan Singh and Inzamam-ul-Haq.

New Delhi: Harbhajan Singh has lashed out at former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq after the latter revealed that the former India spinner was close to converting from Sikh to Islam. The incident took place after a video surfaced on social media where Inzaman can be heard saying about Harbhajan during one of India’s tours to Pakistan.

In the video that went viral, Inzamam revealed that Indian players like Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan and Mohammad Kaif would join the Pakistan players during namaz. He added that after a couple of days, spinner Harbhajan Singh also used to come and hear Maulana Tariq Jameel (preacher).

According to Inzamam, Harbhajan was in awe of Jameel’s words and said, “My heart says I want to follow his words but seeing your condition I would stop.” Inzamam’s words left the audience into laughter.

Yeh kon sa nasha pee kar baat kar raha hai ? I am a proud Indian and proud Sikh..yeh Bakwaas log kuch bi bakte hai 😡😡😡🤬🤬 https://t.co/eo6LN5SmWk — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 14, 2023

However, Harbhajan disagreed with Inzamam’s words and said he is proud to be an Indian and a proud sikh. Retweeting the post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Harbhajan took a dig at Inzaman and said, “Yeh kon sa nasha pee kar baat kar raha hai? (Under which intoxication he is talking about?).

“I am a proud Indian and proud Sikh..yeh Bakwaas log kuch bi bakte hai (These nonsense people talks anything).”

