Harbhajan Singh Takes A Jibe At Yuvzendra Chahal’s Inclusion In ODI Squad vs South Africa

The 33-year-old leg-spinner is India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 96 wickets in 80 matches at an economy rate of 8.19.

Chahal has picked up 121 wickets in 72 matches at an economy rate of 5.26 in ODIs.

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer and 2007 T20I and 2011 ODI World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh said picking leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for the South Africa ODIs but not T20Is is a move he cannot understand. The former Indian off-spinner also expressed that despite performing outstandingly in T20Is, the leg-spinner has been sidelined again in the shortest format. However, Harbhajan was happy to see Chahal back in the 50-over format.

In a recent video uploaded on Harbhajan Singh’s Youtube channel, he said that it’s beyond his understanding why Chahal has been ignored once again. “There is no Yuzvendra Chahal in T20 format. You kept him in ODIs but not T20Is. Lollyop de diya bande ko (They gave him lollypop).”

“Aap jo format me acha karte hain wo nahi khilayenge baki ka format khilayenge (We won’t take in the format where you do well but will take for other formats). Ye mere samajh se pare hain (It’s beyond my understanding),” he added.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the squad for the Proteas tour which is set to begin in December.

“The Men’s Selection Committee met in New Delhi on Thursday to pick Team India’s squad for the upcoming all-format tour of South Africa. The Indian team will participate in three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches. During the tour, India A will also play two four-day matches against South Africa A and one inter-squad three-day match,” a statement from BCCI read.

The tour will begin with the three-match T20I affair on December 10 at the Kingsmead Stadium. The second T20I will be played on December 12 at the St George’s Oval. The 20-over format will conclude on December 14 at the Wanderers Stadium.

The 50-over clash will kick off on December 17 at the Wanderers Stadium. The second and final ODI will be played on December 19 and December 21 respectively.

India’s squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

