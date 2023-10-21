Home

Sports

Harbhajan Singh Takes Dig At Babar Azam, Says ‘He And Many Others Should Learn From Virat Kohli’

Harbhajan Singh Takes Dig At Babar Azam, Says ‘He And Many Others Should Learn From Virat Kohli’

The No. 1 ranked ODI batter is struggling in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, in which Babar Azam has just scored fifty in four matches till now.

Against Australia, the Pakistan skipper scored just 18 runs in the ODI World Cup 2023. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Former Indian off-spinner and 2007 World T20I and 2011 World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh took an indirect dig at many people who often end up comparing Pakistan captain Babar Azam with the modern-day great Indian batter Virat Kohli. Harbhajan Singh also said Babar and many others should learn from King Kohli.

Trending Now

Currently, the Pakistan captain is the No. 1 ranked ODI batter in the ICC rankings, but in the ODI World Cup 2023, the right-handed batter is continuously struggling and getting out on low scores with just one fifty against India in Ahmedabad.

You may like to read

In the latest post shared on his ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) former Indian off-spinner wrote that “Kohli is a modren day legend without a question. Scored runs in every situation and conditions and won game for India .. Babar and many others should learn from King Kohli ✌️baat khatam . Koi shak anyone (that’s all, any doubts)?”

Kohli is a Modren days legend without a question . Scored runs in every situation and conditions and won game for India .. Babar and many others should learn from King kohli ✌️baat khatam . Koi shak anyone ? https://t.co/ZjOjfHhJJL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 21, 2023

After Pakistan’s 62-run loss against Australia in the 18th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, the Men in Green skipper said that his side was not up to the mark with the ball.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Babar Azam accepted that dropping David Warner’s catch was a mistake.

Babar added that M Chinnaswamy Stadium was a big scoring ground, and the margin of error was very low.

“We were not up to the mark with the ball. And if you drop the catch of someone like Warner, he won’t spare you. This is a big scoring ground, the margin of error is very low. Whole credit to fast bowlers and spinners for the way we pulled it back in the last few overs. Just tried to hit the length and hit the stumps. The message was simple – we can do it, we’ve done it in the past. The ball came on well under the lights. Couldn’t get big partnerships in the middle overs. Need to be better in the first 10 overs with the ball, and better in the middle overs with the bat,” Babar said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES