From skipper Virat Kohli to former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, the cricket fraternity united to wish former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh as he turned 40 on Friday.

Regarded as one of the finest spinners ever to grace the sport, Harbhajan scalped 417 wickets in the longest format and 269 wickets in ODIs. Besides, he has also played 28 T20Is in which he picked up 25 wickets.

He was also part of the Indian teams that won the inaugural edition of the WT20 in South Africa in 2007 and World Cup 2011 on home soil.

Skipper Virat Kohli was among the first to wish Harbhajan on Twitter and his post read: “Wishing you a very happy birthday Bhajju Pa @harbhajan_singh. May god bless you with good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead.”

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Bhajju Paa @harbhajan_singh. May God bless you with good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead. 😊🎂 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 3, 2020

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh went a step further and apart from wishing Harbhajan, he also shared a video of their time together, both on and off the field.

His tweet read: “Is it your happy 40 or 47. Here’s a glimpse of the wonderful years spent together pulling each other’s leg, sometimes pants too. U have always proved to the world Singh u will always be king. After quarantine party to leni hai 100 percent. Love u paaji @harbhajan_singh.

Is it your happy 40 or 47 🤪 Here’s a glimpse of the wonderful years spent together pulling each other’s leg, sometimes pants too 🤣 U have always proved to the world Singh u will always be King 👑 After quarantine party to leni hai 100% 🍻 love u paaji ❤️🤗@harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/hKSP4u8WTJ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 3, 2020

Former batting great V.V.S. Laxman wrote on Twitter: “Wishing @harbhajan_singh a very very happy birthday. May you experience joy and continue to share it with people around you. Have a great day and fabulous year ahead.”

Wishing @harbhajan_singh a very very Happy Birthday. May you experience joy and continue to share it with people around you. Have a great day and a fabulous year ahead. #HBDHarbhajanSingh pic.twitter.com/AY5TBMc8fA — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 3, 2020

Current opener Shikhar Dhawan wished Harbjahan in his own inimitable style and tweeted: “@harbhajan_singh pahji janamdin diyan lakh lakh vadhayiaan. Let”s grab a bat and ball and celebrate together once this is all over.”

Veteran batsman Suresh Raina shared multiple pictures of the duo together and wrote on Twitter: “Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh! One of the greatest match-winners and an amazing human being. Memories made with you are unforgettable and heartwarming. Thank you for always being there for me and everything that you have given to cricket. Keep inspiring the young generation.”