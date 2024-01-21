Home

Harbhajan Singh Unable To Decode Yuzvendra Chahal's Long Absence From Indian T20I Side

The Indian team management has looked beyond Yuzvendra Chahal recently ignoring him for the T20I series against Australia, South Africa an Afghanistan, all post ODI World Cup 2023,

New Delhi: Former India skipper Harbhajan Singh is finding it hard why BCCI kept ignoring Yuzvendra Chahal when it comes to T20Is and ahead of the much-important World Cup in June later this year. Chahal has been consistently ignored from the Indian T20I team and wasn’t a part of the series against Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan.

Harbhajan said it’s hard to decode Chahal’s exclusion from the Indian side and felt the leg-spinner should be the no.1 when it comes to choosing slow bowlers for the team. “I would keep Yuzvendra Chahal ahead (for the first slot among spinners),” Harbhajan told Hindustan Times.

The former off-spinner felt Chahal is the best leg-spinner in the country at the moment. “He is being ignored; I don’t know why. I don’t think he knows as well. But even today, I don’t think there is a better leg-spinner in the country. And I don’t think there is a braver spinner than him. He has a very sharp mind,” added Bhajji.

