Harbhajan Singh Urges BCCI To Give Special Attention To IPL 2023 Finds Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh

Both Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal have impressed one and all with their batting exploits for Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively in IPL 2023.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has urged the Indian team management and the BCCI to include Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh into the national team setup and groom them following their consistent performances in the ongoing IPL 2023.

Both Rinku and Jaiswal are the biggest finds of the current edition of Indian Premier League and has performed consistently for their respective teams. While Jaiswal showed his supremacy at the top of Rajasthan Royals batting line-up, Rinku could fill the void in the Indian batting order for te role of a finisher.

“I certainly believe that when somebody is playing well or doing well, they should be part of the system. I am not saying that include them in the Playing XI straightway but brings them into the fold knowing that if these guys are there (around the players), they will certainly learn something and get better,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying to Hindustan Times.

After finishing as the highest run-getter in the 2020 U-19 World Cup, Jaiswal has announced himself on the big stage with a maiden IPL hundred against Mumbai Indians before tearing the Kolkata Knight Riders bowling apart for a fastest IPL half-century.

Such has been his batting that Jaiswal earned accolades from the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul to say the least. For Rinku, who was a part of the KKR setup for the past five years, the southpaw has attaracted everyone with his bat do the taking at No.6 consistently for KKR.

For the unknown, Rinku has scored 407 runs so far in IPL 2023 at a strike-rate of 143. “I feel this is probably the right time for Rinku and Yashasvi to be in the closer group of players. Make them part of the 20 or 30-man group.

“For talents like Yashasvi and Rinku, the perception might be it’s too early but truth be told, it’s not. They are already playing at this level and playing well at that. Give them a chance right now otherwise it might be late,” added Harbhajan, who played for KKR, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in IPL.

