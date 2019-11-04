With the levels of pollution on the rise in the national capital, out-of-favour India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate action and curb the menace. Singh took to his Twitter handle and posted a video where he voiced his concerns to the Prime Minister.

The off-spinner in his post wrote: “I want to speak about the pollution in the North India. We all are a cause for it, including me. We burn cars and things we do also cause a harm to the environment. We have learnt over the last few years that fodder burning also causes a lot of pollution.”

“It is harmful for every child anyone residing in those areas. We have also learnt that our life expectancy will reduce by 7-10 years if we continue with such practices, so we need to act,” he added.

Here is the video posted by Singh:

A humble request to you all https://t.co/A9YexmgXld #PollutionKaSolution — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 4, 2019

“I want to request PM Narendra Modi and I request the chief minister of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana to meet with PM Modi. Keeping in mind everyone, including the farmers and every living being, the leaders should chalk out a plan that benefits everyone. I would request this meeting to happen quickly,” the cricketer added.

“PM Modi, please give your time to this and guide us how we can make India clean as well as healthy. We will also contribute in whatever we can so that we can keep our environment healthy so that the next generation leads a good life,” he concluded.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) value on Monday morning was 437 and the average level of PM2.5 – the finer and more harmful of the particulates – was more than seven times the safe levels.