New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh on Saturday said he will contribute his Rajya Sabha salary for the education and welfare of the daughters of farmers. Harbhajan, one of India’s greatest spinners, was last month elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha member from Punjab.Also Read - IPL 2022: SRH Batter Rahul Tripathi Draws Praise From Ex-KKR Stars After Heroics at Brabourne

“As a Rajya Sabha member, I want to contribute my RS salary to the daughters of farmers for their education & welfare. I’ve joined to contribute to the betterment of our nation and will do everything I can. Jai Hind,” he tweeted. Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Echoes Gautam Gambhir's Sentiments, Says Dhoni Alone Wrongly Credited For World Cup 2011 Triumph - 'Baaki 10 Waha Lassi Peene Gaye The?' - Watch Video

Harbhajan has always been associated with various philanthropic activities throughout his playing days. Also Read - IPL 2022: Ayush Badoni's Ability to Absorb Pressure Sign of a Future Star, Says Harbhajan Singh

Th 41-year-old Harbhajan, who retired from all forms of cricket in December last year, was one of the five candidates nominated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upper house in March this year.