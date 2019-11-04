Missing out from action after suffering from a stress fracture in his lower back – India’s ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is recovering at a steady pace. Spending some time away from the grind of international routine, Bumrah gave his fans a glimpse of his stylish self by “playing it cool” with his latest Instagram post on Monday. Reacting on Bumrah’s picture, India’s veteran cricketers – Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh took a cheeky jibe on the pacer by posting hilarious comments.

In the picture, the 25-year-old Bumrah can be seen sporting an off-white suit with a casual blue t-shirt inside and a stylishly designed pair of shoes. He captioned the image: “Playing it cool”. The shot appears to be taken during a promotional shoot. Bumrah underwent an assessment post the Diwali break and is expected to be on his path to recovery. He should be back in action at the start of the new year.

View this post on Instagram Playing it cool ❄ A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1) on Nov 4, 2019 at 1:34am PST



Commenting on Bumrah’s picture, Harbhajan and Yuvraj came up with witty replies. The former compared the pacer’s new-look to Bollywood legend Dev Anand and gave a thumbs up for the attire. While the former all-rounder commented “So Cool” on Bumrah’s snap.

Bumrah has been out of action since India’s tour of the West Indies. He missed the Test and T20I series against South Africa at home and has not been picked in the squad for series against Bangladesh as well.

India are currently playing a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. With a few Team India regulars opting for a break or are sidelined due to injury, the hosts have fielded a relatively young squad against the neighbours. Rohit Sharma is leading the side in absence of regular captain Virat Kohli. The hosts lost the first match by 7 wickets in Delhi on Sunday.

The second T20I will be played in Rajkot on Thursday while the final match will be played in Nagpur on Sunday.