Home

Sports

Harbhajan Singh’s BIG Remark on Ambati Rayudu’s ‘Rohit Sharma Moving to CSK’ Claim

Harbhajan Singh’s BIG Remark on Ambati Rayudu’s ‘Rohit Sharma Moving to CSK’ Claim

Harbhajan said that he has never been able to figure out the auction process.

Rohit Sharma IPL

Mumbai: Once IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed that there would be a mega auction ahead of the 2025 season, there have been massive speculations over Rohit Sharma’s future in the IPL. Rohit Sharma, who has led Mumbai Indians for 11 years was removed as the captain and the speculations have started ever since. A few days back, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu spoke of the possibility of Chennai Super Kings roping in Rohit. Rayudu had said that he wanted to see Rohit at Chennai.

Rayudu said to News 24: “I want to see him play for CSK in the near future. He has played so long for Mumbai Indians. It would be nice if he can play for CSK and win there as well. That’s (captaincy at CSK) upon him. Rohit has earned the right to take that call. It’s his call on whether or not he wants to lead or not.”

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh was asked for a reaction on Rayudu’s statement. To that, Harbhajan said that he has never been able to figure out the auction process.

“I really don’t know what CSK will do. The IPL auction has always been unpredictable. What goes on in that auction table…I have failed to crack that auction code yet,” he said on the sidelines of Legends Cricket Trophy, which is being played in Sri Lanka.

“The biggest positive has been these young batters – Yashasvi, Jurel and Sarfaraz – and Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, who gave confidence to these youngsters to play with freedom, carry out their natural game and dish out their best performance. This is a huge plus for India, without Virat Kohli, winning from 0-1 down to 4-1. Credit to all the players, which includes the seniors in Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin, who achieved so many milestones,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.