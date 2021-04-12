Harbhajan Singh made a return to cricket after two years as the 40-year old donned purple and gold for Kolkata Knight Riders. On Sunday, Harbhajan made his KKR debut and played an IPL game after two seasons. During the match, he did bowl merely an over conceding eight runs. But during the game, his heartwarming gesture towards SRH batsman Mohammad Nabi hogged the limelight. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Lauds Kolkata Knight Riders on Their 100th IPL Win After Eoin Morgan-Led Side Beat SRH

The incident took place on the fourth ball of the 16th over when Prasidh Krishna banged the ball in short and it hit Nabi – who was trying to pull – on the neck. While the batsman was in pain and concern, Harbhajan walked up to the batsman to enquire if he was alright. Nabi was on his feet while getting medical assistance as the umpires called for a strategic timeout.

Here is the video: