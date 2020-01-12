While the reason for Hardik Pandya being pulled out of India A squad touring New Zealand as part of the shadow series alongside the national team is believed to be his failure of clearing the fitness test, he took the advice of his trainer S Rajnikanth to skip the tour.

As per a report in The Times of India, Rajnikanth has taken the call on Pandya to continue with the training as he should not be exposed to workload in international matches as yet.

“He is 100% fit. There is no doubt about that. But I don’t want him to take the workload of back-to-back international matches. No fitness test has been conducted for Pandya yet, so there’s no question of him failing any test,” Rajnikanth told TOI.

Earlier it was reported that Pandya failed to clear a couple of tests suggesting he is far from ready to return to international cricket. Unlike the senior team, A team, which Pandya was a part of, do not conduct the mandatory Yo-Yo Test.

But, Rajnikanth revealed that Pandya can easily clear the Yo-Yo Test and he has not failed any fitness test and he was pulled because more work used to be done on his bowling.

“But that’s not because he’s not fit or has failed any test. He’s fit, he can score a 20 in yoyo right now. He’s doing his 20 meters too, effortlessly. Why I pulled him out is because of his bowling. That is still work in progress – the bowling workload at the international level,” Rajnikanth added.