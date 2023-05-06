Home

Hardik Pandya After GT Beat RR in IPL 2023 Match: ‘Let Rashid Khan Handle Business With Noor Ahmed’

IPL 2023: Following the win, captain Hardik Pandya lavished praise on the two Afghans and revealed his strategy.

Hardik Pandya reveals secret after win (Image: IPL Twitter)

Jaipur: It was a night to remember for defending champions Gujarat Titans on Friday at the Sawai Mansingh stadium against Rajasthan Royals. The Titans won the game by nine wickets. For the Titans, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed were the stars. The two Afghanistan stars picked up five wickets among themselves in seven overs conceding 39 runs. Following the win, captain Hardik Pandya lavished praise on the two Afghans and revealed his strategy.

“I let Rashid handle the business with Noor. Nobody better to communicate. Not much I have to do, I only suggest on when to have a slip. They are very confident about what they want to do, we only have conversations when things aren’t going right. I feel Wriddhi is one of the best keepers, not easy to pick Rashid and Noor with their speeds,” said Hardik at the post-match presentation.

“We are relaxed, doing our jobs and there are just a few chats that I or Ashu pa (Ashish Nehra) will have to pull up our socks when needed. I made some judgement errors in the last game, but today my job was half done by the time Shubman got out. I don’t shy away from accepting mistakes, accepting the key to succeed for me,” he added.

With a win, the Titans consolidated their position at the top of the table and inched closer to playoffs berth with 14 points to their kitty after seven wins in 10 outings, while Royals are on the fourth place with five wins in 10 games.

