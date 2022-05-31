Mumbai: Hardik Pandya and his wife Nataša Stanković with Agastya just arrived in Mumbai after clinching the IPL 2022 title at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad on 29 May against Rajasthan Royals.Also Read - BCCI Announces Rs 1.25 Crore Prize Money For Ground Staff At Six Venues For IPL 2022 Work

Hardik was spotted holding his son Agastya, Both dad and son were wearing the mask which was white in colour. A Video of Hardik and his family arriving at the Mumbai airport has just surfaced on social media. Nataša was also following Hardik as Nataša was spotted wearing the Gujarat Titans mask. Brother Krunal Pandya is also spotted as he comes to pick Hardik up from the airport on Pandya's G Wagon.

Here is the video that is circulated on social space. The video has originally posted by Viral Bhayani.

Gujarat Titans celebrated their victory with the fans of Gujarat as the franchise hold a roadshow in Ahmedabad. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also greeted & felicitated the team of Gujarat Titans, the winners of IPL 2022. He also presented a memento to captain Hardik Pandya.