India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has hit the ground running after successful surgery on Wednesday. He announced his return in style as he took to Twitter and posted a video of his training session.

Taking to Twitter, Pandya wrote: “Been too long since I’ve been out there. No better feeling than to be back on the field.”

Here is the video of his training session:



Mumbai Indians retweeted the photo and wrote: “Getting back to full fitness.”

He may be out of action for a while now, but star allrounders social media game is on point. From teasing fans over his rumoured relationship with Serbian actress Natasa Stancovic to showing off his swag, Pandya has been engaging his fans on Instagram quite well.

The right-handed all-rounder had in October left for the UK to get his back checked by the same doctor who treated him during India’s tour of England in 2018 and the 2019 World Cup.

Pandya last featured in the three-match T20I series against South Africa where he aggravated his back. He was, therefore not picked in the squad for the three-Test series against the Proteas and the Bangladesh series.

The 25-year-old, who has played 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 40 T20Is, will be an integral part of the Indian team during the next year’s World T20 slated to be held in Australia.