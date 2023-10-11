Hardik Pandya Celebrates Birthday On Ground During IND vs AFG ODI World Cup Tie | SEE VIRAL PHOTO

Home

India is facing Afghanistan for their second match of ODI World Cup in New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Hardik Pandya Celebrates Birthday On Ground In During IND vs AFG ODI World Cup Tie

New Delhi: India vice-captain Hardik Pandya celebrated his 30th birthday in New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium during the ODI World Cup 2023 clash against Afghanistan. The all-rounder has cut his birthday cake along with the commentators of the marquee event.

Hardik first debuted in the T20I against Australia on January 26, 2016. He played his first ODI match the same year on October 16 against New Zealand. In 2017, he debuted for the test by playing against Sri Lanka.

Hardik Pandya celebrating his birthday with Gautam Gambhir. pic.twitter.com/DuZJTVzuCt — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2023

Hardik Pandya celebrating his birthday with Star Sports commentators. pic.twitter.com/rCFoN9Xwc8 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2023

Here is the video as well which is getting viral on social sphere:

Hardik Pandya celebrating his birthday with Gambhir & Jatin Sapru. – A beautiful moment. pic.twitter.com/hAod72iYCR — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2023

Hardik has played 83 ODIs and has scored 1,769 runs with an average of 34.01. He has also taken 80 wickets with an economy of 5.53.

The Indian all-rounder is also an integral part of the T20I team. He has featured in 92 T20Is, smashing 1,348 runs with three half-centuries. He has taken 73 scalps in the shorter format with an economy of 8.16.

He has also played 11 test matches and scored 532 runs with an average of 31.29 with one century and four fifties. He also has 17 wickets in Test cricket.

Indian Premier League (IPL) title-winning captain for Gujarat Titans, Hardik has scored 2,309 runs with an average of 30.38 in 123 IPL matches. He has also got 53 wickets in the IPL matches.

